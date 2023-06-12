Jan. 30, 1928 - June 10, 2023

DECATUR — John Corby "Jack" Kleiss, 95, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Hickory Point Christian Village in Forsyth.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Our Lady of Lourdes, 3850 Lourdes Dr. in Decatur with Father Michael Friedel, celebrant. Visitation will be 9:00 - 10:00 AM, Thursday at the church. Burial will be in Boiling Springs Cemetery with Military Honors.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorials in John's honor may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Church or Safe Haven Hospice.

John was born on January 30, 1928, in Tuscola, IL, the son of Herman and Marcella (Robidoux) Kleiss. John married Beverley Cahill and they spent 74 loving years together. John was a charter member of Out Lady of Lourdes Church and was employed for 36 years at Morgan Sash and Door. He was a master carpenter and wood worker. John was a graduate of Tuscola High School and a Korean War veteran serving in the U.S. Navy Seabees.

John is survived by his loving wife, Beverley; children: Pat Kerner of Arcola, IL, Linda Carlson of Lakeville, MN, Phil (Jennifer) Kleiss of Woodstock, GA, John (Mikia) Kleiss of Clinton, IL, and Tom (Julie) Kleiss of Lake Quivira, KS; brother, Chub Kleiss; sisters: Rita Lichtenwalter and Carol Madigan; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Frank; sister, Mary Jane; and son-in-law, Mike Kerner.

