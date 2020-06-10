× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELLSWORTH — John D. Kagel Sr., 59, of Ellsworth, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

A drive-through visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Patrick Church of Merna. The funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Blue Mound Township Cemetery, Cooksville. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Community Cancer Center, Normal, IL or Easterseals Timber Pointe Outdoor Center, Hudson, IL. To express condolences online, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.

He was born September 17, 1960 in Bloomington, son of C. DeLoss and Louella Baker Kagel, they preceded him in death.

Surviving are his son, John D. Kagel Jr. of Bloomington; four sisters, Ruth (Gerald) Poppe of Chenoa, Janet Marie (John) Hogan of Decatur, Karen Wyant of Ellsworth and Mary (Daniel) Kerber of Arrowsmith. Also surviving are 11 nieces and nephews.

John is a 1978 Tri-Valley graduate. He worked for Mitsubishi Motor Manufacturing of America, Inc. retiring in 2010. After his retirement, he worked as a truck driver for Luckey Transit, Streator for 10 years.

John enjoyed attending and assisting with auctions and was an avid collector of farm toys.