DECATUR — John Darren (Chief) Kendall, 52, peacefully passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, after a brave and courageous battle with colon cancer.

Darren was born in Decatur, IL, on October 30, 1969, to John W. and Donna S. (Randol) Kendall. He was a graduate of MacArthur High School, and was a member of Sheetmetal Workers, Local 36. He enjoyed many things including, bowling, fishing, deer hunting with his dad, walking the fields in search of arrowheads and other artifacts, watching the Chicago Cubs, and he was an avid Chicago Blackhawks fan. He loved his cats and took better care of them than he did himself.

Darren is survived by his loving parents; sister, Janet (Marty) Maxey; nephew and nieces: Jason (Melissa) Frisby, Nicole (Brandon) Hubbs (Nate and Rosie), and Noelle (Cody Hutchison) Maxey; Fiancee, Krista Bolt, and her daughters and grandchildren: Brandi Bolt (Bradin and Aaralyn), and Kari Bolt (Remi, his best friend); his lifelong friend, Chris Napoli; special friend, Michelle Warren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents: John and Dorothy Kendall, and Homer and Geraldine Randol; several aunts and uncles; and cousin/friend, Jimmy Davis.

Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Graceland-Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the funeral home. Chicago Blackhawks apparel is encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the Macon County Animal Shelter or Cancer Care of Decatur.

Darren was a quiet man with a quick wit and mischievous sense of humor. He is deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave, Decatur, IL 62526.