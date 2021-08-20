MOWEAQUA — John "David" Andrews, Jr., 90, of Moweaqua, IL passed away on November 19, 2020 in Colorado Springs, CO.

A graveside service to celebrate David's life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Graceland Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

David was born on June 28, 1930 in Grand Junction, TN, the son of John David and Minerva (Bryant) Andrews. He married Donna Jean Harris on March 18, 1955. She preceded him in death on May 26, 1991. David worked and retired from AE Staley Manufacturing Co. after 34 years of service. He also proudly served in the United States Navy on the US Macon as well as the US Roosevelt.

David is survived by his nieces and nephews: Terry Corless, Tom Andrews, Tony Andrews, Todd Andrews, Tracy Andrews, Joe Bruce and Kenny Bruce; many great nieces, great nephews and friends; close friends: Judy Norman and Walt Norman.

David was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Thomas; sister, Sarah; nephew, George Bruce, Jr.; nieces: Charlotte Bruce and Virginia Bruce.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.