DECATUR -- John David Metzger AKA Marshal Haynes, 81, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 10, 2020 at 7:35 p.m.

John was born on October 6, 1938 in Vandalia, IL; the son of Charles and Madelyn (Abbott) Metzger. He married Paula Collins Hoots in 1985. She survives him.

Also surviving is his daughter: Cara (Greg) Bobbitt of South Carolina, sons: Craig Metzger of Minnesota, John (Sandie) Hoots of South Carolina, Tony Hoots of California, and Mike Metzger and family of Illinois; one sister: Abby (Lonnie) Lang of Salem IL, one brother: Bob (Marylin) Metzger of St. Charles, MO; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren; mother-in-law: Norma Collins; brother-in-law: David Collins; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter: Sarah Metzger.

John graduated from Vandalia High School. He retired from Firestone and Decatur Public Building Commission. He was a member SASS and enjoyed all those cowboy shoots and friends. He loved working in his wood shop creating unique pieces. He used to enjoy his Harley and traveling. He spent every day loving his family and being grateful for what God provided him.

Services for John will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Camp Wilson Foursquare Church in Harristown, IL with Pastor Brian Canaday officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service (10:00-11:00 a.m.) also at the church. Burial at Carlyle Cemetery in Mt. Pulaski, IL. Memorials may be made in John's name to Camp Wilson Foursquare Church. Services are entrusted to Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Mt. Pulaski, IL.

