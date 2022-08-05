March 20, 1936 - Aug. 4, 2022

DECATUR — John David Younger, 86, of Decatur, IL, passed away August 4, 2022, at Randal Residence.

John was born March 20, 1936, in Blue Mound, IL, the son of Frank and Eva (Mays) Younger. He married Sandra Jane Massey on September 25, 1957, in Decatur, IL.

John was a master painter for A.E. Staley for many years. John will forever be remembered as an avid, die-hard, Cardinal Fan.

Surviving are his children: Peggy Younger of Decatur, IL, Gary Younger (Wanda) Decatur, IL; grandchildren: Tara Manion of Decatur, IL, Seth Manion of Brighton, TN, Cody Manion of Niantic, IL, Justin Younger of Chicago, IL, Caylin Younger of Chicago, IL, Bailey Younger of Decatur, IL; and great-grandchildren: Seth Manion of Memphis, TN, Marty Benjamin of Bloomington, IL, Skylar Manion of Brighton, TN, Mckayla Benjamin of Decatur, IL, Corbyn Manion of Niantic, IL, Savanna Benjamin of Decatur, IL, Cerryn Manion of Niantic, IL, and Silas Younger of Decatur, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and loving wife, Sandra.

Graveside services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials - American Cancer Society.

The Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of John.

Condolences may be left to John's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.