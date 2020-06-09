× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

CERRO GORDO — John E. Currie, 77, of rural Cerro Gordo, IL died June 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.

John was born July 26, 1942, in Taylor Springs, Illinois, to Lovel M. and Bessie (Carlock) Currie. He attended Coffeen and Hillsboro schools, graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964; his service included one year in South Korea during peacetime. He then moved to Decatur to begin employment at Caterpillar, where he worked until retiring in 1995. He married Frances D. Boucher on June 26, 1970, in Hillsboro.

He was dedicated to farming throughout his life, beginning as a young boy with his family in Coffeen, later working central Illinois soil in areas near Maroa, Cerro Gordo, Oakley, and Oreana. Another interest was history, specifically presidential history. John was a committed Southern Baptist, originally attending East Fork Baptist Church in Coffeen. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church at its former 2000 North Main location in Decatur for 30 years, where he was ordained as deacon. He was most recently a member of First Baptist Church, Mount Zion.