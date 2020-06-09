CERRO GORDO — John E. Currie, 77, of rural Cerro Gordo, IL died June 7, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital.
John was born July 26, 1942, in Taylor Springs, Illinois, to Lovel M. and Bessie (Carlock) Currie. He attended Coffeen and Hillsboro schools, graduating from Hillsboro High School in 1960. He served in the United States Army from 1962-1964; his service included one year in South Korea during peacetime. He then moved to Decatur to begin employment at Caterpillar, where he worked until retiring in 1995. He married Frances D. Boucher on June 26, 1970, in Hillsboro.
He was dedicated to farming throughout his life, beginning as a young boy with his family in Coffeen, later working central Illinois soil in areas near Maroa, Cerro Gordo, Oakley, and Oreana. Another interest was history, specifically presidential history. John was a committed Southern Baptist, originally attending East Fork Baptist Church in Coffeen. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church at its former 2000 North Main location in Decatur for 30 years, where he was ordained as deacon. He was most recently a member of First Baptist Church, Mount Zion.
In addition to his wife of almost 50 years, Fran, he is survived by his daughter, Julie Bronson (Jason) and grandchildren, Addison and Nolan Bronson. He is also survived by two brothers, Bill Currie, and Tom (Jo Ann) Currie, along with nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother Elias Currie, older brother Bob Currie, sisters-in-law Carol Currie and Mary Currie, and nephew, Gary Currie.
A private family service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield, IL with military honors provided by the US Army Honors Team. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, Mount Zion, or Baptist Children's Home, Carmi Illinois. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.