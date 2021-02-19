CLINTON - John Earl Welch, 81, of Clinton, Illinois passed away 9:12 AM February 18, 2021 at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington, IL.

Services will be 2:00 PM, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL with Pastor Stephen Bradd officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 PM, Monday, February 22, 2021 at the First Christian Church, Clinton, IL. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to the Church of Christ, Clinton, IL.

John was born October 18, 1939 at the family home near Birkbeck, IL the son of Nathan and Mary Ona (Spencer) Welch. He married Nita K. Barnhill on June 6, 1959 in Clinton, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Nita K. Welch, Clinton, IL; children: John "Mike" (Deb) Welch, Decatur, IL; Jeff (Patty) Welch, Clinton, IL; Susan (Tony Brennan) Welch, Clinton, IL; and Steve (Sherri) Welch, Waynesville, IL; 13 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; siblings: Merle Welch, Clinton, IL and Mabel Rich, Minooka, IL.

John was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, and two brothers.