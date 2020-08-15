× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR - John Edward Fitzgerald, 84, of Decatur died Thursday (August 13, 2020) in his home. John was born on March 23, 1936, in Decatur, the son of John E. Fitzgerald and Loretta M. Rohr Fitzgerald. He was a member of Saints James and Patrick Parish and Knights of Columbus #577.

John worked at Gates and Johnson Lumber Company as a roofer, Ozark Airlines and TWA Airlines. John was a volunteer basketball coach at St. James Catholic School for many years. John was an avid bowler in the Friday night league at Schaefers Bowling Alley and played on the St. James Church summer softball team. He married Dorothy Kathryn (Kay) Nalefski on April 7, 1956 in Decatur, IL and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2002.

Surviving are his children Kathryn M. Bragg (James), Judith A. Fitzgerald, John E. Fitzgerald, David A. Fitzgerald (Cynthia) all of Decatur, IL and Ann E. Krizan (John) of Winston-Salem, NC.; brother Vincent E. Fitzgerald and sister Theresa L. Fletcher of Decatur, IL.; sister-in-law Joyce A. Nalefski of Decatur, IL; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents, brother Joseph A. Fitzgerald, and great grandson, Owen S. Bragg.