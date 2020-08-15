DECATUR - John Edward Fitzgerald, 84, of Decatur died Thursday (August 13, 2020) in his home. John was born on March 23, 1936, in Decatur, the son of John E. Fitzgerald and Loretta M. Rohr Fitzgerald. He was a member of Saints James and Patrick Parish and Knights of Columbus #577.
John worked at Gates and Johnson Lumber Company as a roofer, Ozark Airlines and TWA Airlines. John was a volunteer basketball coach at St. James Catholic School for many years. John was an avid bowler in the Friday night league at Schaefers Bowling Alley and played on the St. James Church summer softball team. He married Dorothy Kathryn (Kay) Nalefski on April 7, 1956 in Decatur, IL and she preceded him in death on March 4, 2002.
Surviving are his children Kathryn M. Bragg (James), Judith A. Fitzgerald, John E. Fitzgerald, David A. Fitzgerald (Cynthia) all of Decatur, IL and Ann E. Krizan (John) of Winston-Salem, NC.; brother Vincent E. Fitzgerald and sister Theresa L. Fletcher of Decatur, IL.; sister-in-law Joyce A. Nalefski of Decatur, IL; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren; and, several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kay, his parents, brother Joseph A. Fitzgerald, and great grandson, Owen S. Bragg.
The family would like to thank the staff at Davita Dialysis Clinic on McKinley Avenue, Dr. Sam Potts, Dr. Prasanna Gowdar, Dr. William Ranger, Dr. Mohammed Dawood, Dr. Benjamin Esparaz, Dr. Anuradha Kolluru, Dr. Sudhakar Konda, Dr. Christopher Gram, and DMH Home Health Care. They would also like to extend a special thank you to John's family and friends for their many prayers and acts of kindness.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 pm Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Moran & Goebel Funeral Home; vigil prayer service will be at 3:30 pm. CDC guidelines will be followed, masks are required, and everyone entering will be screened for virus related symptoms and have their temperature taken. Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. James Catholic Church with burial in St. Isidore Cemetery. Memorials: Saints James and Patrick Parish or Davita Dialysis Clinic.
The family of John E. Fitzgerald is being served by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe Street, Decatur, IL.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.
