DECATUR — John Edward Lewis beloved husband and father.
He was raised near Fairfield, IL, by his grandmother Eliza Jane Lewis. He was married to Deborah Lewis for 39-years. He worked for Wagner Castings for over 30-years, then went on to become a level 5 millwright. He was an avid collector and dealer of fine antiques. His other hobbies included fishing and spending time with his grandkids.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother Brad, and sister Bettye.
He will be missed dearly by his wife, children and grandchildren: Paul (Angi) Lewis, Taylor, Bryannah, Garret, Jillian, Janis, McKenzie. Christen (Michelle) Sheets, Addi. Jessica (Casey) Lewis, Brooke, Alexis, Breezy, Peyton, and Cooper. Laura (Josh) Ryan, Spencer, Leyton, Everett. Alison (Matthew) Gillespie, Zach, Andrew (Mallory), Hannah, and Emily. Great-grandson, Julius. Siblings: David (Melinda) Lewis; Chuck Lewis; Rick Lewis; sisters: Vickie (Dennis) Eugea, Lisa Lewis; many nieces, nephews, and friends.