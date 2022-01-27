DECATUR — John Edward Lewis beloved husband and father.
He was raised near Fairfield, IL, by his grandmother Eliza Jane Lewis. He was married to Deborah Lewis for 39-years. He worked for Wagner Castings for over 30-years, then went on to become a level 5 millwright. He was an avid collector and dealer of fine antiques. His other hobbies included fishing and spending time with his grandkids.
He was proceeded in death by his grandparents, parents, brother Brad, and sister Bettye.
He will be missed dearly by his wife, children and grandchildren: Paul (Angi) Lewis, Taylor, Bryannah, Garret, Jillian, Janis, McKenzie. Christen (Michelle) Sheets, Addi. Jessica (Casey) Lewis, Brooke, Alexis, Breezy, Peyton, and Cooper. Laura (Josh) Ryan, Spencer, Leyton, Everett. Alison (Matthew) Gillespie, Zach, Andrew (Mallory), Hannah, and Emily. Great-grandson, Julius. Siblings: David (Melinda) Lewis; Chuck Lewis; Rick Lewis; sisters: Vickie (Dennis) Eugea, Lisa Lewis; many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.