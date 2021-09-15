DECATUR — John Ellis Fick, 89, died September 10, 2021 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, Illinois. He was born September 1, 1932 in the 1st floor back bedroom at 6433 S. Rhodes Avenue, Chicago, IL, eldest of three children of his parents, John Ernest Fredrick Fick & Freda Grace Ellis Fick. Educated: Chicago Public Schools; graduated University of Illinois (Urbana) in 1958, member of Phi Beta Kappa.

Married Norma Jean Schroeder July 3, 1960. Two children: Jonathan Ellis Fick & Julia Jean Abram (Todd Abram). John is survived by his wife, Norma Jean, children, son-in-law Todd and grandchildren: John, Andrew, & Evelyn Abram. Ruth Ann Bambuck (sister) and her family; also his deceased brother George's children. John's parents and brother George Harold Fick preceded him in death. After his graduation from Harvard Law School in 1965 John served as an associate, later partner, in the Decatur Samuels Miller Law firm for 32 years, retiring in late 1997.

Grateful always to his beloved family, his well-respected law associates and partners, and for the fine opportunity Decatur offered him. John enjoyed his retirement, his many do-it-himself projects, and his dogs – such good companions over the years. If you would reflect a little upon life as he viewed it, listen to a good recording of the Four Last Songs of Richard Strauss. Follow the words, think of their meaning and the goodness of life they reflect.

Cremation handled by Tanzyus Logan with no services to be held.

A reception to be held at his home on Saturday, September 25, 2021 from 3:00-5:00 p.m. We are asking anyone who wishes to come and enjoy all the good memories we can find, reflecting upon our own lives.