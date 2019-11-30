John F. Krohn
John F. Krohn

BETHANY -- John F. Krohn, 76, of Bethany, passed away at 8:00 a.m. Saturday November 30, 2019 in his residence.

Celebration of Life services will be 5:00 p.m. Monday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with J. E. Miller officiating, assisted by Mike Pippin followed by military rites conducted by the Sullivan American Legion Post # 68. Visitation will be 3-5 p.m. Monday.

Memorials are suggested to the Sullivan Church of Christ or to the National Kidney Foundation.

View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

