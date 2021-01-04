John F. Regan

John received his law degree in 1937 from the University of Denver. He established his first law office in Sullivan, IL and later moved his practice to Decatur concentrating on tax and estate law. He retired from his law practice in 1987 after a law career of 50 years.

John was a WWII veteran. He was recognized for his work in the 1960s with the NAACP as a legal advisor in attaining equal rights in restaurants and numerous employment issues. He was one of the founders of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur. He had a passion for conservation and spent many years planting thousands of trees at his Mt. Sterling farm. He was awarded the Brown County Conservationist of the Year for his work in tree conservation. John also had a strong interest in genealogy/history. He spent his later years dedicated to compiling books of past news articles, that he felt were interesting, and donated them to local genealogical societies and libraries. He received an Honorary Life Membership in the Decatur Genealogical Society Library of Macon County in 2008.