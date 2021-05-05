SHELBYVILLE — John F. Street, 80, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021 in Sullivan Health Care Center in Sullivan, IL.

John was born on March 29, 1941, in Findlay, IL, the son of Lyle and Gladys (Hall) Street. He married Naomi "Marie" Boyd and she preceded him in death on June 6, 2010.

Surviving are his children: Bret Street of Gladewater, TX, Tammy Carr of Kilgore, TX, Julie (Bill) Bothman of Gladewater, TX and Kimberly Street of Gladewater, TX; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Brown of Decatur and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Gladys Street; wife, Naomi "Marie" Boyd; three brothers: Glenn Street, Charles Duane Street and Darrell L. Street.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 in Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service. Private burial will take place in Oakland Baptist Church Cemetery in Hazlehurst, GA. Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville is assisting the family.

Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in John's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.