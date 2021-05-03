DECATUR - John G. Curry, 80, of Decatur, passed away April 29, 2021 at his home.

A memorial gathering will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday, May, 6, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. All CDC guidelines will be followed. Military Rites will be performed at 4:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorials in John's honor may be made to the Paralyzed Veterans of America, 801 Eighteenth Street NW, Washington, DC 20006-3517.

John was born June 9, 1940 in Johnston City, IL, the son of Daniel and Mary (Razuitas) Curry. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. John worked in assembly at Caterpillar, Inc. for 30 years, until his retirement. He enjoyed working on cars, could fix anything and liked to help others in his neighborhood. He particularly loved time spent with his dog, Eddie.

He is survived by his children: Rhonda (Don) Mueller of North Aurora, IL, Anthony (Anne) Curry of Houston, TX, and Johanna Curry of Odessa, TX; grandchildren, Tyler and Courtney; brothers: Jim Curry of Memphis, TN and Dan Curry of Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

John was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son, John Daniel Curry; and siblings.

