John H. Beaty

May 2, 1944 - Oct. 13, 2022

DECATUR — Jack H. Beaty, 78, of Decatur, IL, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Carriage Crossing, Decatur, IL.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 19, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation two hours prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery, Taylorville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jack's honor may be made to: Cancer Care Center of Decatur, Illinois.

Jack was born May 2, 1944, in Taylorville, IL, the son of Alvin and Cathleen (Sumpter) Beaty. He married Caroline Radake on May 2, 1980 in Decatur, IL.

Jack was a graduate of Eureka College. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and worked for Caterpillar for 35 years until his retirement in 1998. Jack sang for over 25 years with the Decatur Chorale, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and traveling.

He is survived by his wife, Caroline of Decatur; son, Chris (Tamara) Beaty of Dewey, IL; grandchildren, Austin (Kelsey) Beaty, Benjamin Beaty; great grandchildren, Nash, Romy, Rocklin; sister, Donna (Jerry) Jensen; and nephew, Brad (Patrice) Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.