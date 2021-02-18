DECATUR — John H. "Herb" Kissel, 75, of Decatur, passed away Monday, February, 15, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time (masks will be required). Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Niantic United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association.
Herb was born August 16, 1945, in Decatur, son of Joseph Kissel, Jr. and Kathleen Jean (Stephens) Kissel. He married Christine Ellen Wright on June 26, 1971 in Niantic. He attended Niantic-Harristown Schools in the class of 1963-1964.
Herb served his country with the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Niantic United Methodist Church and Osbernville A.T.A. Herb enjoyed raccoon hunting.
Surviving is his wife of nearly 50 years, Christine; sister: Katherine J. Moore and husband Rob of Decatur; niece: Tanya K. Walker and husband Steve of Springfield; great nephew: Tyler K. Walker and wife Elise of Springfield; great nephew: Chase H. Walker and wife Lynzey of Kirksville, MO; great niece: Grace A. Walker of Springfield; nephew: Bryan K. Keenan and wife Stephanie of Decatur; great niece: Alex R. Ufkes and Tanner Randall of Decatur; great niece: Shelby M. Keenan and Mason Hemingway of Decatur; brother-in-law: Steven W. Wright and wife Janice of Decatur; nephew: Brian C. Wright and wife Kristin of Decatur; great niece: Larrin A. Wright of Decatur; great nephew: Wyatt C. Wright of Decatur; nephew: Joshua D. Wright of Chicago; great great nieces and nephew: Kehleigha, Wyatt and Charlie Ann.
Herb was preceded in death by his parents, sister Janet S. Keenan, and brother-in-law Bobby K. Keenan.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
