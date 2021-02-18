DECATUR — John H. "Herb" Kissel, 75, of Decatur, passed away Monday, February, 15, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Brintlinger & Earl Funeral Home, with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until service time (masks will be required). Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Niantic United Methodist Church or to the Alzheimer's Association.

Herb was born August 16, 1945, in Decatur, son of Joseph Kissel, Jr. and Kathleen Jean (Stephens) Kissel. He married Christine Ellen Wright on June 26, 1971 in Niantic. He attended Niantic-Harristown Schools in the class of 1963-1964.

Herb served his country with the U.S. Army from 1965-1967 during the Vietnam War. He was a member of Niantic United Methodist Church and Osbernville A.T.A. Herb enjoyed raccoon hunting.