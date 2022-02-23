DECATUR — John H. Wyant, 88, of Decatur, passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord at home on February 17, 2022, with his beloved wife and high school sweetheart, Joan by his side.

John worked in industrial sales before he and Joan founded the Hobby Corner. John occupied himself with a variety of interests over his lifetime, including boating, auto racing, model railroading, remote control planes, and photography, with a special passion for NASCAR and fishing. He was a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. And he was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he served others in too many ways to count.

John's big heart and mischievous sense of humor endeared him to all who knew him. He was a loving and devoted husband to the love of his life, Joan (Schimanski) Wyant, whom he married on July 30, 1955. He adored his daughters: Jackie Bullard (Dan), Jodi (Eris Eridanus) and Julie Smith (John). And he treasured the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

John will be joyfully greeted in heaven by his father and mother, John Wyant and Glenda (Millington) Wyant Martin; his mother-in-law, Dorothy Schimanski; his dearest friends, Frank and Doris Rozzell; and many members of the St. John's pinochle group.

John's life will be celebrated at a memorial service on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, with visitation one hour before the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials in John's honor may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, Northeast Community Fund, or the donor's choice.

The family is being served by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the Memorial Home Hospice team for bringing peace and comfort to John's final days.