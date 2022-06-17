Dec. 16, 1931 - June 15, 2022

DECATUR — John Hamiliton Sims, passed peacefully in his Decatur, IL, home, to his new heavenly home at age 90, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

John was born December 16, 1931, in Coles County, IL, to Hamilton and Laura Ethel (Edwards) Sims. John met the love of his life, Anneliese Elfriede Gasch while serving in the Army, stationed in Ettlingen Germany. They were married on January 29, 1955. Anneliese preceded him in death September 4, 2020.

John worked at Caterpillar in tool design for 39-years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who often used his carpentry skills to help friends and family. A quiet, dependable man of integrity, he never lost his sense of humor.

Survivors include his son, Richard Sims, Decatur; three daughters: Debbie Bowman (Art), Sterling IL, Barbara Sims, Decatur and Linda Sims, Decatur; three grandchildren: Anneliese Thurston (Kevin), Jesse Bowman (Erin) and Alison Sims; seven great-grandchildren: Johnathan, Casey and Hannah Osman, Ryder and Wyatt Thurston, Logan and Leah Bowman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Anneliese; thirteen siblings; and his beloved grandson Thomas Sims.

A visitation for John will be held at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home on Monday, June 20, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will also be at Moran and Goebel at 1:00 p.m. with a burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Judes Children's Hospital.

Arrangements by Moran and Goebel Funeral Home 2801 Monroe St. Decatur, IL, 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.