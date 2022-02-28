NAPERVILLE — John Hennelly, 59, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2022. John was born in Decatur, IL.

He is survived by Lori Scott; and sons: Ulysses and Jackson; mother, Deborah; aunt, Nancy Noonan; siblings: Sheila (Anthony) McCormick, Robert Hennelly and James Hennelly (Jacqueline Orihill); niece, Molly Hennelly; nephews: Alex (Bernadette) Parfenoff, Misha Parfenoff, Ciaran Hennelly and Lawrence Hennelly.

John was preceded in death by his father, Robert Hennelly and aunt, Honorah Noonan.

A Funeral Service will be held privately and a public Celebration of Life Ceremony will be announced at a later date. Donations in John's name may be made to the Musella Foundation for Brain Tumor Research at www.virtualtrials.org/Hennelly.