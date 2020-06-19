NEOGA -- John Henry Ossowski. Born: April 10, 1932-Entered eternal life peacefully in his home June 15, 2020.
John was born in Neoga, IL., son of Bruno and Helen Ossowski. Married Lela Florence Hardesty March 30, 1951. He worked for Mueller Co., 18 years in the foundry and 25 years in the machine shop, retired February 28, 1994, after 43 years.
John is survived by his sons, Steven (Gail) of Oregon City, OR., Johnny Wayne (Candy) of Wes Plaines, MO., and Troy (Christine) of Decatur, IL. Grandchildren Lisa (Chris) Woods of Decatur, IL., Randy of St Louis, MO., Zachary of Decatur, IL., and Sesha Shonkwiler of Oreana, IL. Great-grandchildren Karly and Alex Woods (Lisa), and Chyra and Loryn Shonkwiler (Sesha).
He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, L. Florence Ossowski, parents, seven brothers and five sisters.
He is survived by his sister Luci Maxwell of Lexington, SC., and Nancy (John) Williams of Decatur, IL., many nieces and nephews, and good friend Delmar.
John was lovingly given the nickname “The Energizer Bunny” for all the hours he worked helping to build First Church of the Nazarene. He also helped build Morningside Chapel Church of Christ and the Water Street Christian Fellowship addition. He was always willing to help anyone with repairs; especially his three sons. He had an impressive work ethic, despite having undergone open heart surgery, he insisted on continuing to work. He was known to cut down trees at the age of 80 and even mowed two yards the day before he entered into Heaven. His sons, family and friends could never understand where he got all his energy to continue to work as much as he did.
John was an extraordinary human and a faithful servant of God. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Obituary written by his wife Florence before her death and grand-daughter Lisa.
Private visitation at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with private graveside services immediately following at Macon County Memorial Park.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.