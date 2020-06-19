John Henry Ossowski

John was lovingly given the nickname “The Energizer Bunny” for all the hours he worked helping to build First Church of the Nazarene. He also helped build Morningside Chapel Church of Christ and the Water Street Christian Fellowship addition. He was always willing to help anyone with repairs; especially his three sons. He had an impressive work ethic, despite having undergone open heart surgery, he insisted on continuing to work. He was known to cut down trees at the age of 80 and even mowed two yards the day before he entered into Heaven. His sons, family and friends could never understand where he got all his energy to continue to work as much as he did.