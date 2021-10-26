John Henry Scherer

John was born on July 21, 1943 in Decatur, IL, the son of Henry and Mary (Baruzzini) Scherer. He was a 1961 graduate, of Eisenhower High School. John retired from A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company, Tate & Lyle after 48 years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He co-owned hunting property in Brown County, IL, with his best friend Darrell Larrison. John was a lifetime member of the NRA, and was a drinker of Budweiser with his good friends: Steve Martin, Charlie Platt, Tony Gascho and John Larrison. He enjoyed hunting on his property with his son Nicholas, and raising chickens and woodworking with his daughter Rachael.