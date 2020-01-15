You have free articles remaining.
SHELBYVILLE — Rev. John Hippard, 91, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 3:21 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Pana, IL with Rev. Nat Kealan and Rev. Tim Yankee officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home in Shelbyville, IL and from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Saturday, in First Baptist Church, Pana, IL. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL with military rites by the Shelby County Honor Guard. A luncheon at the First Baptist Church in Shelbyville will follow the burial. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church in Pana, IL or First Baptist Church in Shelbyville, IL. Send condolences at www.howeandyockey.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.