 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
John J. Brandenburg
0 entries

John J. Brandenburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
John J. Brandenburg

SULLIVAN — John J. Brandenburg, 80, of Sullivan formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in his home.

Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

John is survived by his wife, Beverly; son Timothy (Helen) Brandenburg of Bethany; daughter, Angela (Mike) Gossett of Decatur; step-daughters: Cathy (David) Coker of Taylorville and Kimberly (William) Rozanski of Mt. Zion; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News