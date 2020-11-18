SULLIVAN — John J. Brandenburg, 80, of Sullivan formerly of Shelbyville, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 in his home.
Funeral services will be held 2:30 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Visitation will be held one hour before the services. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be in Keller Cemetery, Lovington. Memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children.
John is survived by his wife, Beverly; son Timothy (Helen) Brandenburg of Bethany; daughter, Angela (Mike) Gossett of Decatur; step-daughters: Cathy (David) Coker of Taylorville and Kimberly (William) Rozanski of Mt. Zion; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
