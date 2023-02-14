March 19, 1921 - Feb. 13, 2023

ATWOOD — John J. Heckler, 101, of Decatur, formerly of Atwood, passed away 2:25 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023, at Imboden Creek Senior Living Center, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at the United Church of Atwood: 210 N. Main Street, Atwood. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the church in Atwood. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan.

Memorials may be made to the United Church of Atwood.

John was born on March 19, 1921, in Moccasin Township, IL, the son of Daniel Ross and Maude Holley Heckler. He married Thelma Ann Briscoe on June 28, 1942, in Elmwood Park. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2011.

John was a proud veteran of the United States Coast Guard and worked as a delivery driver for Norman's Cleaners in Decatur. He and Thelma Ann owned and operated Magnolia Cleaners in Atwood for several years. John retired from US Industrial Chemical Company in 1985, having worked there for 31 years.

In retirement, John and T. A. enjoyed traveling the country and visiting friends and family. They traveled to all 50 states and visited the capitals of each, and also visited the county seats of all 102 counties in Illinois. He was a 32nd degree Mason and Past Worshipful Master of the Atwood Masonic Lodge, and a Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. He served as a village of Atwood Trustee in the 1970s and was a member of the United Methodist Church of Atwood.

John is survived by his daughter, Debby (Kevin) Reeder of Sullivan; grandsons: James (Joan) Reeder of Bremerton, WA, Joe (Shannon) Reeder of Lincoln, NE, Brandon (Amy) Heckler of Tuscola and Cameron Heckler; great-grandchildren: Jordan (Brenton) Gray, Aiden, Ian and Meghan Reeder, Grace and Evan Reeder, Kodi and Brandi Reinhart, Kenzi, Kayli, Alexis and Blake Heckler; great-great-grandchildren: Avalynn Heckler and Cuyler Gray.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Dennis Heckler; daughter-in-law, Sally Heckler; great-granddaughter, Gabriella Reeder; and his five brothers: Francis, Richard, Ray, Kenneth and Walter.

A special thank you to JJ's "family" at Imboden Creek Senior Living - the staff, fellow residents and their families, and the volunteers that made Imboden his happy home for the past 12 years.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.