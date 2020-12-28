MT. ZION — John "Jack" Byron Troesch, 95, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.
Jack was born on January 23, 1925 in Decatur, IL, the son of John T. and Fern B. (Snyder) Troesch. He married Joan Stafford on October 18, 1948, in Henderson, KY.
Jack was a car sales manager for Jack Troesch Chevrolet Lincoln Mercury, and Weidenbacher Oldsmobile.
He enjoyed playing golf, baseball and was a member of the Masons.
Surviving are his children: Pam Cummings (Michael) of Mt Zion, IL, Jackie Voiles (Steve) of Fort Myers, FL, Donna Schum (Dan Hardy) of Decatur, IL; special friend of 20 years, Mary Toth; seven grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents; brother Cleo Keele; sisters, Evelyn, Mary Jane, Delta, Grace, and Dorothy.
Graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.
Memorials: American Heart Association.
Condolences may be left to Jack's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
