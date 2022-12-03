March 30, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022

DECATUR - John Junior Gardner, 94, of Decatur, passed away November 19, 2022, at Moweaqua Rehabilitation and Healthcare.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

John was born March 30, 1928, in McClure, OH, the son of John Paul and Eva Ellen (Joy) Gardner. He proudly served our country in the US Army during the Korean War. John married Mary Rosalie (Black) Fear on April 1, 1972, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on July 14, 2015. John began his career on the Nickel Plate Railroad at the age of 16. He later owned a restaurant. John retired from Caterpillar in May of 1988 as a machinist. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. John was a member of American Legion Post #105 (1944-Present), VFW Post #99 (1967-Present), Life Member of the Korean War Veterans Post #24, DAV #17 (2008-Present); Decatur Elks Club #401 (1976-present) and Moose Lodge #684 (1976-present). He held many offices within those organizations and was proud to serve his clubs as an officer.

He is survived by his daughters: Nancy Falk of Decatur, Lynn Gardner of Peoria; son, Michael Gardner of Bloomington; grandchildren: Taylor Gardner of Bloomington, Evan Gardner of Normal, Addyson Gardner of Cooksville, John Falk (Shelby) of Decatur, Stoney (Ashley) Falk of Moweaqua, and Mark Falk of Decatur; great-grandchildren: Leonel Monzon, Benjamin Gardner, Tatum Falk, Rue Falk and Kali Falk; and brother, Verle Gardner of Akron, OH.

John was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Rosalie; grandson, Daniel Miller; and brothers: Maurice, Arthur and Robert Gardner.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes