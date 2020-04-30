× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR -- John Junior Norris, 80, of Decatur, IL passed away at his residence on April 27, 2020.

John was born September 25, 1939 in Virginia, IL. The son of James Douglas and Beatrice (Stewart) Norris. He married Judith Flenner on August 1, 1981 in Chatham, IL. John was a produce manager within the grocery industry. He later became a contractor. He was a member of the South Shores Christian Church. He was a very talented carpenter and loved building cabinetry and tables. He enjoyed collecting and working on clocks. During his leisure, he loved horseback riding and taking care of his horses.

Surviving are his children, William Norris (Shannon) of E. Moline, IL, Lisa Crumley of Ashland, IL, Sherri Merrimon of Rockford, IL, April Beck of Virginia Beach, VA; siblings, Douglas Norris of Fayetteville, NC, Wilbur Norris of Auburn, IL, Juanita Savesti of Chatham, IL, Clara Birch of Lewistown, IL, Timothy Norris of Springfield, IL, Kathy Norris of Springfield, IL; grandchildren, Megan, Kera, Corey, Joseph, Thomas, Zachary, Isaiah, Billy, Amy, Amber, Amber, Tejay; and 11 great grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Judith, both parents, children, Tammy and Lynn; siblings, Dallas, David, and Marilyn.

Memorial service will be private at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Service will be webcast at http:/webcast.funeralvue.com/eventsogin8519. Condolences may be left to John's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

To plant a tree in memory of John Junior Norris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.