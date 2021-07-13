John K. and Kevin M. Hovey

DECATUR - Please join me for the celebration of life for John K. Hovey and Kevin M. Hovey on Saturday, July 17, at 1:00 pm at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL.

John passed on October 24, 2017 and Kevin on December 6, 2020.

Obituaries can be viewed on the Graceland Fairlawn website.

Both John and Kevin will be laid to rest next to their Mother (Margaret Nadine) and Father (John Anthony) at Graceland Fairlawn cemetery.