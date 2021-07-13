John K. and Kevin M. Hovey

DECATUR - Please join me for the celebration of life for John K. Hovey and Kevin M. Hovey on Saturday, July 17, at 1:00 pm at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL.
John passed on October 24, 2017 and Kevin on December 6, 2020.
Obituaries can be viewed on the Graceland Fairlawn website.
Both John and Kevin will be laid to rest next to their Mother (Margaret Nadine) and Father (John Anthony) at Graceland Fairlawn cemetery.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.