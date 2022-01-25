DECATUR — John Killoren Hays, 94, of Decatur, passed away Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling arrangements. Memorials: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur or Decatur & Macon County Animal Shelter Foundation.

John was born July 21, 1927, in St. Louis, Mo., son of Walter A. Hays Jr. and Mary Cecelia Hays. He served in the Army and Army Reserve, including with the Occupational Forces in Germany. John worked for the AARP RSVP Program, but spent much of his working life as a salesman, particularly advertising specialties.

He lived in Decatur for much of his life, attended the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Decatur, and volunteered for Project Read.

He loved the cats that wandered in and out of his life. Talk to him about airplanes or the St. Louis Cardinals, and you would see him smile. He loved jazz and attended the Central Illinois Jazz Festival for many years. He lived on his own until suffering a stroke in December 2017.

Survivors include his son, Douglas Stuart Hays (Denice); daughter, Carolyn Marie Smith (Eric); six grandchildren; great-grandchildren; niece, Joan Smith of Kansas City, MO, and friend Richard R. Zaker (Lorelei) of Decatur. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Walter Jr.; and sisters Hope and Elise.