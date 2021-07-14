WARRENSBURG - National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame Jockey, John L. Rotz has been called to post by his Savior on July 12, 2021 when he passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Visitation for John will be held 4:00 - 8:00 PM, Friday, July 16, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, July 17, 2021 at the funeral home. Memorials in John's honor may be made to Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund, PO Box 803, Elmhurst IL 60126, www.pdjf.org or Warrensburg-Latham Lions Club, PO Box 282, Warrensburg, IL 62573 www.e-clubhouse.org/sites/warrensburg-latham or Kentucky Race Track Chaplaincy, 2365 Harrodsburg Rd, Lexington, KY 40504, kychaplaincy.org.

John was born on December 16, 1934 to Harold and Ruth (Kizer) Rotz. He had a long and illustrious career as a jockey, riding to victory at the Preakness and Belmont Stakes, among many other victories. He then had a World Champion career in Western Reigning and Cutting Horse Events.

John is survived by his wife, Mary of 38 years; sister, Ann (Robert) Wubben; and sister-in-law, Linda Rotz.

He was preceded in death by his brother Walter "Wally" Rotz and parents Ruth and Harold.

The family would like to thank Buffy Stone for her steadfast support throughout John's illness. As well as HSHS hospice nurse, Kisty Cox for her compassionate and excellent care, the HSHS team, Dr. Ben Esparaz and Dr. Kenneth Scribner.

See John's full obituary and share condolences and memories with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.