DECATUR -- John Leslie Payne Sr. 75, of Decatur, IL passed away at 1:51 p.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 17, 2020, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.

John was born May 8, 1944, in Decatur, IL the son of Robert Lee and Alberta Jayne (Draper) Payne. He married Sandra Anne Wilson on December 25, 1965. He was a retired labor superintendent from Kelly Construction Company. John was an avid fisherman and enjoyed fishing in many area crappie tournaments. John's greatest joy was the time spent with children and his grandchildren. Spending time with his friends at the DAV was another highlight of his life.