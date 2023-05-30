Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

May 2, 1948 - May 28, 2023

DECATUR — John Louis Ballinger, Jr., 75, passed away at his home, after a hard fought battle of lung cancer, on May 28, 2023.

John was born in Decatur, to John Louis Ballinger, Sr. and Evelyn L. Ballinger (Goodwin) on May 2, 1948. He graduated from Lakeview H.S. and proudly served in the Illinois National Guard. John retired from Caterpillar after 32 years.

John and his wife Wendie operated a commercial embroidery service for many years.

John and Wendie (Waggoner) were married in Decatur on July 25, 1970, and had 52 loving years together, having had two sons, Jeffrey A. Ballinger of Decatur and Mark W. Ballinger (Cynthia) of Midlothian, TX.

John leaves to his memory his wife, Wendie; brother, Dennis and his wife Cathy; sisters-in-law: Debbie and husband Bob of Metter, GA, and Cathy Hunter of Bement; special cousins: Russell and Patty Goodwin; and several nieces, nephews, and life long friends, Joe Doolin and Gary Flannell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant brother, Billy.

As per John's wishes, there will be no services. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, will be assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Macon County Honor Guard or Cancer Care Specialists in Decatur, with Dr. E. Ontiveros, who provided excellent care of John.

John had a wicked sense of humor and he loved fishing, cool cars and road trips to the West.

"Me and you and you and me... that's the way it will always be."

