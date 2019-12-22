John Lupe Delgado
DECATUR -- John Lupe Delgado, 76, of Decatur, passed away 11:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.

Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene: 1177 W Hickory Point Rd. Decatur, IL 62526. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

John was born July 26, 1943; the son of Guadalupe and Pauline (Rendon) Delgado. He served in the United States Army. John married Cecelia A. Kennedy on June 6, 1973 in Joliet; she preceded him in death on May 22, 2015. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his son, Chris (Ivania) Delgado of Manteno; daughters, Desiree (Rene) Huber of Lakeland, FL, and Shannon (Andy) Elder of Decatur; brothers, Frank and Sam Delgado both of Decatur; grandchildren, Amanda, Valerie, Bianca, Gavin, Alejandro and Sophia; God-daughters, Abbie and Mickey Schroeder.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sisters and 1 brother.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.

