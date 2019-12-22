DECATUR -- John Lupe Delgado, 76, of Decatur, passed away 11:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at VA Illiana Health Care System, Danville.
Memorial services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at First Church of the Nazarene: 1177 W Hickory Point Rd. Decatur, IL 62526. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
You have free articles remaining.
John was born July 26, 1943; the son of Guadalupe and Pauline (Rendon) Delgado. He served in the United States Army. John married Cecelia A. Kennedy on June 6, 1973 in Joliet; she preceded him in death on May 22, 2015. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Decatur and the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association. John enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Chris (Ivania) Delgado of Manteno; daughters, Desiree (Rene) Huber of Lakeland, FL, and Shannon (Andy) Elder of Decatur; brothers, Frank and Sam Delgado both of Decatur; grandchildren, Amanda, Valerie, Bianca, Gavin, Alejandro and Sophia; God-daughters, Abbie and Mickey Schroeder.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Service information
3:00PM
1177 W Hickory Point Rd
Decatur, IL 62526
2:00PM-3:00PM
1177 W Hickory Point Rd
Decatur, IL 62526
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.