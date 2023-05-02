July 13, 1946 - April, 28, 2023

DECATUR — John Matthew Paczak, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 9:15 AM on Friday, April 28, 2023 in Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL.

John was born on July 13, 1946, in Decatur, IL, the son of John Paczak and Kathryn Mary (Palla) Paczak. He married Debra Joan Stackey on May 27, 1989, in Decatur, IL.

John served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was a member of Sandemac Kennel Club Decatur, IL, and the Central Illinois Board of Realtors. As one of his interests, John enjoyed music very much.

He is survived by his wife Debbie Paczak of Decatur, IL; sons: Michael Thomas Paczak and Matthew Jonathan Paczak both of Decatur, IL; daughter, Amy Christine Streaty and husband Sean of Decatur, IL; two grandchildren: Ashley Bond and Brandon Streaty; one great-grandson, Princeton of Decatur, IL; and one sister, Dorothy Esswein and husband Phillip of Lilburn, GA.

John was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Kathryn Newton.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time. A graveside service will be at Graceland Cemetery following the services.

Memorials may be made to Holy Family Catholic School.

Condolences can be made at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.