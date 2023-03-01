Nov. 30, 1950 - Feb. 21, 2023

WILLIAMSVILLE — John Michael Brennan, 72, of Williamsville, passed away peacefully at his home at 3:04 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

John was born on November 30, 1950, in Springfield, IL, the son of John Patrick and Bernadine Sharp Brennan. He married Martha Christine Wentworth on October 14, 1972, in Warrensburg, IL.

John was a graduate of Griffin High School. He attended Springfield College. John joined the United States Army and then the United States Air Force. He attained the rank of CM Sgt., USAF. His last position prior to retirement was 183rd Fighter Wing Command Chief. John retired after serving 34 years. Following his retirement from the military, he was the EMS Systems Coordinator with Memorial Medical Center for 20 years. John was currently serving as the Chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Village Board Member for Williamsville. He enjoyed golf, military history, reading, traveling, and watching his grandkids play sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Karin Rehs.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha Brennan of Williamsville; one son, Michael (wife, Jennifer) Brennan of Williamsville; one daughter, Bridget (husband, Thomas) Dutcher of Warrensburg; four grandchildren: Hannah Brennan, Jack Brennan, Ema Dutcher, and Brenna Dutcher; six siblings: Patrick (wife, Janet) Brennan, Theresa Brennan, Terrance Brennan, Katie (husband, Phil) Daniels, Elizabeth (husband, Tom) Gasperin, and Mary Kim (husband, James) Owens; brother-in-law, Pete Rehs; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass: 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1345 N. 6th St., Springfield, IL, with Rev. Manuel P. Cuizon, Ph.D., celebrant. Burial will follow at Camp Butler National Cemetery with full military honors.

The family will host a Celebration of Life from 2:00 until 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Long Bridge Golf Course.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 75817, Topeka, KS, 66675; or the Simmons Cancer Institute, Dr. Aziz Khan, P.O. Box 19666, Springfield, IL, 62794-9666.

The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield, IL.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.