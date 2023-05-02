July 22, 1949 - April 28, 2023

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — John Michael Brinkoetter, born July 22 1949, fulfilled his mission to "love, serve, and reverence God; get yourself to Heaven, and take everyone you can with you", on April 28, 2023.

He was a lifelong learner who could have a conversation about anything, and even as a kid, he knew relationships were his gift.

He attended St. Teresa High School, a place he supported his whole life. Little did he know, he was walking those halls with the love of his life, Martha.

They were married July 3, 1971 and enjoyed almost 52 years of marriage. As a team they loved four children, 10 grandchildren, and created a legacy of long term care excellence. They reimagined and set a whole new bar for what senior living could be. Through this unique vision, they changed the lives of countless residents, families, and staff. No matter who he was talking to, he made you feel like you were the most important person in the room.

He was a lover of his faith, his family, friends, Southside Country Club, art, the White House retreat,"‘Gottaluvit", fishing, golf, scuba diving, the Cubbies, Illini, Bears, humor, music, all things space, technology, On the Brink, history, Marco Island, traveling, boating, cork tricks, and so much more.

He had few dislikes: referees and their unbelievable officiating.

He was known by so much more than "John". He was Prince Charming, dad, son, brother, Papa,"‘The Gov", Johnny B, a patriot, storyteller, mentor, Clark Griswold, everyone's cheerleader.

Papa, thank you for being the best example of kindness, and for showing us how to enter into eternity with grace.

In lieu of flowers, donations can go to the St. Teresa Foundation or Avow Hospice of Naples, where he received the same excellence of care that he dedicated his life to.

Services will be held in Marco Island, FL this week.

Visitation on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hodges-Josberger Funeral Home.

Funeral mass on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at San Marco Catholic Church.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Decatur this summer, with the date to be determined.