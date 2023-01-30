July 11, 1943 - Jan. 28, 2023

DECATUR — John "Mick" Griswold, 79, of Decatur, passed away in his home on January 28, 2023 with his wife and family by his side. He was blessed to have his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy there also.

Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00–7:00 p.m., Friday, February 3, 2023 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cerro Gordo Cemetery.

He was born in Weldon, IL on July 11, 1943 to William Everett "Sport" and Dorothy (Brown) Griswold. He and Joyce McDermith were married on July 10, 1965.

Mick was a retired Teamster Semi driver who enjoyed NASCAR, poker playing and riding horses. He was on the board of the Piatt County Trail Blazers and enjoyed attending and working the rodeo each year.

He is survived by Joyce; and their three children: Bob (Laura) of Williams Bay, WI, Tony (Cindy) of Forsyth, IL, and Tina Deardorff (Barry) of Decatur, IL; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren, with one more on the way.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Bob and sisters: Pat and Dorothy.

The family would like to thank Dr. Velasco and his staff at DMH Cancer Center and the nurses of Memorial Hospice.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.