CLINTON — John O. "Jack" Schumacher 92 of Clinton, IL passed away 2:45 A.M. December 24, 2020 at Manor Court, Clinton, IL.

Private Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL with Cody Monkman officiating. Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL is in charge of arrangements.

John O. "Jack" Schumacher was born November 23, 1928 in Urbana, IL the son of John H. and Lois (Mooday) Schumacher. He married D. Ileen Myers April 9, 1951 in Clinton, IL. She passed away August 19, 2019.

Survivors include his children: Cathy (Bill) Lobb, Clinton, IL; John (Linda) Schumacher, Clinton, IL; seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and two sisters.

Jack along with his wife, Ileen, were the co-owners and operators of "The Shack" in Clinton from 1966–2005. He was also a lifetime employee of Illinois Central Gulf Railroad as a locomotive engineer. Jack was an Army Veteran after serving in the Korean War. He was an avid reader and enjoyed stamp collecting and Civil War history. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

