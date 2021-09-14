SULLIVAN — John P. "Jack" Crane, 80, of Sullivan, passed away at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Pastor Grant Wade officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany. Memorials are suggested to the donor's choice. The family kindly requests that those attending wear masks and practice social distancing.

Jack was born September 24, 1940 in Decatur the son of Lewis and Diamond (Brown) Crane. He had been a millwright for A.E. Staley for over forty years. After retirement from A.E. Staley he worked for HydroGear in Sullivan for over ten years. He was a member of the Sullivan First Christian Church and he enjoyed woodworking, making clocks and wall hangings. He married Rose Rollinger on January 23, 2003 in Decatur.

Surviving are his wife Rose of Sullivan; children: Russell (Nancy) Maulden of Farmer City, Virgie Walston of Decatur, Ray Maulden of Decatur, Gary Maulden of Altona and Barry (Jeri Lynn) Maulden of Knoxville; brothers: Ron (Jean) Crane of Decatur and Steve (Cathy) Crane of Grand Rivers, KY; sister Karen (George) Montgomery of Minneapolis, MN; sister-in-law Carolyn Crane of Iverniss; seventeen grandchildren; twenty six great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Lewis, son Michael Maulden, son-in-law Daniel Walston, grandson Jason Maulden and nephew Brian Dean Crane.