John P. "Jack" Dougherty

In retirement, he worked for Moran and Goebel and Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Homes as a funeral assistant and Miles Chevrolet. He loved trains, camping, traveling and cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, Notre Dame football and St. Teresa football Bulldogs. He and Sylvia enjoyed 20 years of wintering in Mesa, AZ at the Mesa Spirit RV Park where he was President of VEMS (Village Medical Services).

Most closely, he enjoyed being involved in activities surrounded by family and friends whom he treasured. He was known and loved for his friendly smile and generous spirit.

He was an active charter member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and School, a 50-year retreatant at the White House Jesuit Retreat Center in St. Louis, MO and a member of Sons and Daughters of Ireland. As a proud member of the Knights of Columbus he was a 3rd Degree member of the Darrell W. Beck Council #577, 4th Degree past Faithful Navigator of Very Reverend Jeremiah J. Murphy Assembly #211, and past District Deputy for the Illinois State Council.

Our family would like to extend a special thank you to each and every one who so lovingly shared in the care of Jack, at DMH, Hickory Point Christian Village, St. Mary's Hospital 4th Floor/Covid 19 unit and HSHS Hospice (Too many to name – you know who you are!). We thank you from the bottom of our hearts