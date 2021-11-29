DECATUR — John Paul Kruse, 75, of Decatur, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.

A memorial gathering will be held at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel from 10:00-11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021. Burial will be in Lewis Cemetery, Douglas County. Memorial contributions may be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.

John was born on July 18, 1946 in Tuscola, IL, the son of Paul and Ella (Luth) Kruse. He received his degree in Forestry from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. John worked for the University of Illinois at Allerton Park as the grounds keeper/maintenance for 30 years. He married Karen Letta McKaney on October 10, 1997. She preceded him in death on February 7, 2013. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1965-1969. He was a member of the Decatur Moose Lodge. John was happiest when he was outdoors.

John is survived by his stepsons: Aaron Peterson of Decatur, IL and Jason Yochum of Florida; sisters: Jeanette Eells-Rich of Salem, IL, Juanita Kruse of Badin, NC and Joan Salinas-Rincon of Delta, CO; nephews: Jeff (Christy) Eells of Greenville, NC, Paul Salinas of Delta, CO and Luther Salinas of Oakland, CA; one nephew passed away, Greg Eells, his wife, Michelle Eells survives with their three children: Kayla, Cole and Cade of Ithaca, NY; great-nephew, Jimmy Salinas of Oakland, CA; step-grandson, Brandon Peterson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Richard Eells; and his nephew, Greg Eells.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.