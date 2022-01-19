DECATUR — John Pellegrini, beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin, uncle, and friend passed away at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL, on January 15, 2022 at the age of 33.

He was born at Decatur Memorial Hospital to Perry Pellegrini and Susan Fortner on June 3, 1988.

The few that were lucky enough to truly know John could describe him as both stubborn and giving, timid and funny, steadfast and kind. He could make you laugh in such a fulfilling way, though few really grew close enough to him to see that side of his personality, because he was also very shy.

John worked as a process operator at Tate & Lyle in Decatur, IL, after attending Lincoln Tech in Indianapolis, IN. He spent much of his free time racing cars and playing video games.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents: Julio and Rosalyn Pellegrini; maternal grandfather, Glenn Fortner; an uncle: Rick Pellegrini; and his dachshund, Cosmo.

He is survived by many loving family members including his mother and father, Susan Fortner and Perry (Kathy) Pellegrini; grandparents, Janet and John Fullmer; four siblings: Brad (Kerri) Pellegrini, Cari Pellegrini, Lisa (Corey) Gebhardt, and Andrea (Luke Mesenbring) Pellegrini; several aunts and uncles, many cousins, and two dogs.

John was a generous soul and an organ donor. He loved Jesus and wanted to help others however he could.

Visitation will be held on January 25, 2022, from 4:00 - 6:00 PM at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home in Decatur, IL.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity or the Ronald McDonald House.