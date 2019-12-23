DECATUR — John Randall “Randy” Sloan, 64, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in his home.

Randy was born in Decatur on January 31, 1955, the son of George and D'Arbra (DeFore) Sloan. He was a 1973 graduate of Warrensburg-Latham High School and a 1966 graduate of the Ohio State University. He worked for Toyota in California and Kentucky as a Procurement Analyst until his retirement in 2009.

Randy also worked in restaurant management for several years and was an entrepreneur at heart. He opened his first popcorn shop, The Corn Crib, in Bountiful, Utah in 1981 and a fast food Italian restaurant called Pasta-ta-go in Mansfield, Ohio in 1989. His dream shop came to life as “Patty's Old-Fashioned Popcorn” in Cincinnati, Ohio in 2011.

Randy is survived by five children; Megan (Scott) Nelson of Melbourne, Ky., Samantha (Cameron) Carter of Royse City, Texas, Brooks (Joshua) Gailey of Harker Heights, Texas, Brandon Sloan of Monument, Colorado and Barton Sloan of Herriman, Utah. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, his father, George Sloan of Decatur; his brother, Judd Sloan of Union, Ky., his sister, Amy MacLee of Vernal, Utah, his best friend, Pat Atkinson of Florence, Ky. and several nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother and one grandson.