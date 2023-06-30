July 31, 1942 - June 14, 2023

MOUNT ZION — John Richard Foster was born July 31, 1942, in Decatur, IL, and passed away peacefully at his home in Mt. Zion, IL, June 14, 2023, after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

John grew up in the "West End" of Decatur, IL, and attended MacArthur High School. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps (1962-1965), and completed basic training at Camp Pendleton, CA. He was subsequently deployed to Cuba, and later stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC.

Following his military tenure, John worked at PPG industries in Mt. Zion, IL, for 30 years, where he was actively involved in the United Glass and Ceramics Workers Union Local 193, including serving two terms as president.

John married Anna (Bone) Jackson on December 31, 1977. He was an avid golfer, and participated in many local golf leagues including the "Big Dummies." John loved camping, boating, a good campfire and outdoor cooking. He was a passionate fisherman famous for catching and preparing delicious crappie.

During his retirement, he was a member of the American Legion Post #105, and the Decatur Elks Lodge #401, where he was a tenacious cardplayer. John started a family tradition of writing and singing parody songs for special occasions, and we are honored to have his collection of lyrics. He leaves us with wonderful memories and a reminder to enjoy life, as our time together passes quickly.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Katherine (Peel) Emerick of Decatur, IL. Surviving is his wife of 45 years, Annie, of Mt. Zion, IL. Children: Kathe Foster of Champaign, IL, Samantha Burris (Rodney) of Monticello, IL, and Matt Jackson (Larae) of Lufkin, TX. Siblings: Gary Foster of Crown Point, IN, Linda Smith of Decatur, IL, and Cheryl McElory (Mike) of Decatur, IL. Grandchildren: Alexandra Burris, Taleb Trusner, Terran Trusner, Rachel Burris, and Zoe Burris.

Per John's request, he was cremated with arrangements handled by Central Cremation Center (www.centeralcremationcenter.com).

There will be a graveside service and luncheon scheduled at a later date, when he is interred along with his wife, Annie, in the Mt. Zion, IL, Cemetery.

Condolences for John may be sent to the Foster Family at 1140 Dee Lee Lane Mt. Zion, IL, 62549.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society in his honor.