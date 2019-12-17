DECATUR -- John Robert Ragle, 83 of Argenta died on Monday, December 16, 2019 in his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral service will be 10:00 am. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Argenta United Methodist Church (520 West Elm Street Argenta, IL.) with Rev. Austin Hemmen officiating. Visitation will be 5 to 8 pm. Thursday December 19, 2019 also at the church. Burial will be in Friends Creek Cemetery Argenta. Memorials if desired may be made to the family to help with medical expenses. The family request casual attire. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

John was born October 14, 1936 in LeClede, IL., son of Vernon and Hazel (Liggett) Ragle. He retired from Bickes Wilbert Vault Company. John served Argenta as Fire Chief, Road Comissioner and Water Superintendent. He was a member of 2 cycle tractor club, civic club and Loyal order of Moose. He worked as sheet metal worker for PCM Kelly Construction. John married Mary Ann Moore on March 24, 1960 in Decatur.

Surviving are his wife, sons, John Eric (Tobey) and Michael Raymond of Argenta, daughter, Carol Sue (Lynn) Cook of Decatur, eight grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one brother and two sisters.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, two sisters and daughter Kathy Ann McHood.

Please sign the guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0