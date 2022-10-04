Sept. 7, 1938 - Oct. 2, 2022

DECATUR - John Schleper, 84, of Decatur, IL passed away October 2, 2022 at Primrose of Decatur.

John was born September 7, 1938 in Duquoin, IL, the son of Clement and Edythe (Roger) Schleper. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army.

John was a Social Worker with the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and The Barbershop Harmony Society.

He is survived by his children: Cameron Schleper of Decatur, IL, Jennifer Kretsinger of Decatur, IL; and grandchild, Garrett Perrittle.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Charles Schleper.

Funeral service will be 7:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5:30–7:00 PM Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Cremation will follow funeral services.

Memorials: The family of John Schleper.

Condolences may be left to John's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.