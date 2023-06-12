Jan. 22, 1930 - June 8, 2023

DECATUR — John Stengel, 93, of Decatur, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023.

John was born on January 22, 1930 in Decatur, IL, to Leo A. Stengel and Cressie (Raupp) Stengel. He married Alynda "Lyn" Ryerson of Springfield, IL, on August 27, 1955.

John is survived by his wife, Lyn; son, Jeff (Linda) Stengel of Eagle, ID; son, Greg Stengel of Decatur, IL; and son, Steve (Charlene) Stengel of Royal Palm Beach, FL; and two grandchildren: Jack and Anna Stengel. John was preceded in death by his brothers: Leo and Dr. Robert Stengel.

John graduated from St. Teresa High School and received his undergraduate and Master of Accountancy degrees from the University of Illinois. Upon graduation, John returned to Decatur and joined the public accounting firm of Murphy, Jenne and Jones, retiring in 1988 as the partner-in-charge of the firm. He was a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Illinois Society of CPAs and served on many significant committees of both organizations during his career. As a member of the Decatur business community, John was well respected for his accounting and tax acumen but most importantly for his integrity and respect of others.

John enjoyed boating on Lake Decatur and golfing. He was an avid sports fan and supported a number of local teams as well as the Chicago Cubs and Bears.

John was a veteran of the Korean War where he served proudly in the United States Marine Corps.

He was a long-time member of Holy Family Parish. He had a passion for service to Decatur serving as the president of the Decatur Recreation Department in the 1960s and a term as the president of Decatur Public Library in the 1990s as well as being on its Board of Directors for many years.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church. John will be laid to rest in North Fork Cemetery. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with services.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Teresa High School or Holy Family Catholic Church.

A Celebration of Life will be planned by the family at a later date.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.