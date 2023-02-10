Nov. 2, 1990 - Feb. 8, 2023
HERMITAGE, Tennessee — John Stephen Kovacs passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on February 8, 2023, in his sleep.
Born on November 2, 1990, in Decatur, IL, he was a true gift to anyone he met. He had a smile that would light up the room and his laugh was just as contagious. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, fiance, and soon to be stepfather. He graduated from Mount Zion High School in 2008, and was friends with anyone who crossed his path. He had a degree in cyber security and also worked very hard in the mechanical field. He excelled at everything he did.
He later moved to Nashville, TN, where he worked as a machinist and helped raise a family. He loved music, the mountains, and most importantly his family.
He is survived by his fiancee, Sabre Nihiser; stepson, Jack Powell; mother, Patricia Kovacs; father, John Kovacs; sister, Kalie Kovacs; grandmother, Elizabeth Kovacs; grandfather, Joseph Kovacs; grandfather, Terry Bullington; nephew, Kooper Kovacs; and niece, Marli Miller.
He is proceeded in death by grandmother, Martha Peters.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday evening, February 15, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
