Born on November 2, 1990, in Decatur, IL, he was a true gift to anyone he met. He had a smile that would light up the room and his laugh was just as contagious. He was an amazing son, brother, uncle, fiance, and soon to be stepfather. He graduated from Mount Zion High School in 2008, and was friends with anyone who crossed his path. He had a degree in cyber security and also worked very hard in the mechanical field. He excelled at everything he did.